Friday August 18, 2023
Anas loses to Indian in Asian juniors

By Our Correspondent
August 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Asian Junior Squash Championship’s campaign was jolted as Anas Shah lost a five-game thriller against Indian Shaurya Bawai (India) at Dalian (China). Anas lost to Shaurya 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7. Results: Abdullah Nawaz (Pakistan) beat Pillay (Malaysia) 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8; Abdullah Nadeem (Pakistan) lost to Low Wa (Malaysia) 11-5, 11-6, 11-4.