Pakistan players reach SL for Afghan series

LAHORE: Members of the Pakistan cricket team reached Hambantota on Thursday to take on Afghanistan in a bilateral series. The players who travelled from Lahore were Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, M Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, M Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi while Shadab Khan flew to Sri Lanka from Karachi.

An official of the PCB said that Usama Mir will join the team from the UK. An 18-player squad will take on Afghanistan from August 22 till 26 and it will be trimmed to 17 players for the Asia Cup, which begins from the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30 when Pakistan play Nepal.