‘No time to dwell’ as Australia target bronze

SYDNEY: Australia coach Tony Gustavsson has told his deflated team they have "no time to dwell" on their crushing Women´s World Cup semi-final loss to England, with a third-placed playoff still to come.

The Matildas slumped 3-1 to a ruthless England on Wednesday to shatter not only their dreams of lifting the trophy for the first time, but the hopes of an expectant nation captivated by their exploits.

Despite the gut-wrenching disappointment, they must lift themselves one last time to take bronze against Sweden in Brisbane on Saturday, with a new legion of fans wanting more. "I actually said in the circle after the game, it´s an extremely short turnaround to that game," said Gustavsson, who will be facing his home country.

"I know we´re emotional, but we have no time to dwell on this one. We have a bronze medal game to play. We need to be ready. "We´re tough, we´re fit, we dig deep. We have the support from the fans," he added.

Australia´s run to the semi-finals was their best showing in a World Cup and sparked a groundswell of interest in football, winning hordes of new fans to a sport that usually plays second fiddle to Australian Rules, rugby and cricket.