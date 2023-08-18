De Bruyne, Haaland and Messi nominated for UEFA player of the year

PARIS: Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are among the three finalists for the men´s UEFA player of the year award alongside Lionel Messi, European football´s governing body announced Thursday.

The trio emerged as the leading vote-getters from a jury comprised of coaches of clubs in UEFA competitions, those in charge of European national teams and a select group of journalists. The winner of the prize will be revealed on August 31 in Monaco at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony.