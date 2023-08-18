 
Friday August 18, 2023
Karachi

Suggestions given for Haj Policy 2024

By News Desk
August 18, 2023

A debriefing session was conducted on August 16, 2023, in New Haj Camp, Karachi. The Hujjaj of Haj 2023 under government and private Haj schemes, stakeholders, etc. attended the session. They expressed their views and suggestions, which have been recorded and will be sent to the ministry for consideration in making Haj Policy for 2024.