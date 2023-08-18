Maqbool Baqar takes oath as caretaker CM

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar took oath on Thursday as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered oath to him at a ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House.

Justice (retd) Baqar has become the eighth caretaker CM of the province. The ceremony was attended by the outgoing CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, former CMs Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, members of the last Sindh cabinet, leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Farooq Sattar, judges, senior government, military and police officials, and representatives of civil society.

Earlier, the outgoing CM received a guard of honour by a contingent of the police at the CM House.

The ceremony was attended by the chief secretary, Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, provincial secretaries and members of the last cabinet. Justice (retd) Baqar became the caretaker CM as a result of the consensus reached between the outgoing CM and the opposition leader of the Sindh Assembly, Rana Ansar, belonging to the MQM-P. Justice (retd) Baqar was born on April 5, 1957, in Karachi. He joined the legal profession in 1981. Later, he became an additional judge of the SHC in August 2002. He became the chief justice of the SHC in September 2013 and was later elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in April 2015. He retired from the judicial service in April 2022.