Civil society activists demand probe into law enforcers’ inaction during Jaranwala attacks

The organisers of the Minority Rights March and Aurat March held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, strongly condemning the burning of churches and houses of members of the Christian community in Faisalabad.

Social activist Sheema Kermani said they vehemently condemn the heinous August 16 attacks on the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, following a mere allegation of blasphemy against two local Christian youths.

She said the allegation was yet to be investigated, verified and substantiated. “As is seen in such cases, a mob instigated by local clerics proceeded to ransack and burn homes of the Christian community, destroy and desecrate holy churches, and burn the Holy Bible,” she said.

This incident is yet another organized and planned mob attack on minorities in the growing violence spree of burning of churches, temples, and other places of worship of minorities, and extrajudicial violence on allegations of blasphemy.

“And thus this raises the questions about assurances given to religious minorities in the Constitution about freedom of life and liberty. Are religious minorities in Pakistan not entitled to constitutional rights to life, liberty, security and religious freedom? Should these attacks be interpreted as furtherance of any unspoken policy to eradicate religious minorities from Pakistan? The representatives of the Aurat March and Minority Rights March fear that these attacks have further raised terror and fear among the minority communities,” she said.

This horrific incident, she said, calls foremost into question the competence of the Punjab police, who, in respect of the alleged incident of blasphemy, had registered an FIR at the Police Station City Jaranwala at 7am on August 16.

“They were well aware of the brewing situation,” she said, adding that however, the allegation was allowed to be floated and propagated by miscreants, and clerics who called for mob violence. A mob was assembled and a preplanned organized attack against the Christian community was carried out – whilst throughout the ordeal the Punjab police and LEAs, whose job otherwise was to ensure fair investigation and due process in determining the veracity of the blasphemy allegation, remained silent spectators to the cruelty inflicted upon our minority brothers and sisters. We are appalled at the statement given by the IG Punjab whereby he has termed those resorting to this sheer act of terrorism and vandalism as ‘protesters’, and instead of lodging an FIR against them and arresting them, he has claimed to be ‘negotiating’ with them.”

The representatives of the minorities and Aurat March demanded that an FIR in respect of this incident of mob violence be lodged forthwith and an impartial task force/joint investigation team be set up to investigate the incident, including the role of the LEAs and their failure to act preemptively and/or apprehend the miscreants.

Following an impartial enquiry, all miscreants found involved, including any officers of the government and/or LEAs, should be apprehended and awarded punishment in accordance with law.

They also demanded an investigation may be made into the role of local clerics and any cleric found involved in instigating mob violence should be proceeded against in accordance with law, and any organization and/or seminary led by such clerics may be investigated and banned forthwith.

The Punjab government, they said, should at its expense compensate all affected residents whose houses were ransacked and rebuild the churches and other properties destroyed in the attack. The Punjab government must also ensure that no residence of any person dislocated due to the incident is encroached upon by any third entity.

All political parties must condemn this incident in clear terms and display solidarity with the Christian community by practically ensuring the safeguarding of the Christian and other minority citizens in the affected area through their local party members.