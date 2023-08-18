Unforgiveable omission

Imran Khan, the man who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup glory was missing from a tribute video shared by the PCB on X. His photo of lifting the trophy did make a brief appearance, but the rest of the video would have people believe he had no contribution to the sport. When in fact Khan’s cricketing career is nothing short of extraordinary. His prowess as a cricketer earned him a place among the game’s elite, and his journey from a skilled all-rounder to a world-renowned captain is an embodiment of talent and leadership, transcending boundaries that are often imposed by political differences. Including Khan in the tribute is not merely a recognition of his cricketing brilliance, but also a demonstration of unity in celebrating shared national achievements.

Setting aside political differences, Khan’s cricketing achievements deserve the utmost respect. His contributions to the sport have not only elevated Pakistan’s status in the cricketing world but also inspired generations of aspiring cricketers.

Unzila Tahir Huda

Karachi