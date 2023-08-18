Rationality over extremism

On August 16, multiple churches were vandalized in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations. Quaid-e-Azam, in his historic speech on August 11, 1947, clearly protected the rights of minorities when he said, “you are free; … free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship”. What the Quaid said was according to the teachings of Islam which encourages its followers to treat others with kindness, compassion and fairness, regardless of their beliefs, background or culture. Religion has always been a powerful force that has shaped civilizations for ages and can be both a source of solace and a tool for manipulation. Unfortunately, in Pakistan it has also been exploited for nefarious designs by some groups and used as means to control, deceive, or incite conflict and violence.

Tolerance is a fundamental principle taught by Islam, emphasizing the importance of respecting and accepting differences among individuals. We must not let go of our patience and overreact to someone’s ignorance and unintentional remarks that we may consider against our faith. It is important to remember that true spirituality lies in the pursuit of love, compassion and understanding.

Air (r) Cdre Khalid Kamal

Islamabad