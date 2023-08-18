Fans’ wrath

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a video celebrating the history of cricket, but it sparked criticism, and rightly so. The now-deleted video highlighted significant cricket events spanning from 1952 to present. However, the notable absence of Imran Khan, the only captain to lead Pakistan to a World Cup victory in 1992, led to widespread criticism. This omission angered cricket fans who expressed their disappointment and called out the PCB for not featuring the cricket legend.

Interestingly, despite the absence of Khan in the video, the thumbnail of the video shared by the PCB prominently featured a picture of Khan holding the 1992 World Cup trophy alongside six other players. While it is good to note that the PCB has deleted the video and shared another one which features Khan, this mistake should not have happened.

Amin Wastoo

Hoshab