Left without hope

This refers to the letter ‘A way forward’ (Aug 17) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The middle and lower-middle classes have now completely vanished, and Pakistan has become a country for a few thousand politicians and members of the elite class. This is an unfortunate situation, and the responsibility for this mess lies on all political parties and government setups that have been ruling Pakistan for around 76 years. Successive governments continue begging from the IMF and other countries, leading to a situation where people have lost their purchasing power. All governments place self-interest before national interest and focus on imports. So far, no one has done anything concrete to bring economic prosperity to the country to uplift its people. Who will be held responsible for mismanaging the funds meant for public development and welfare?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
