ECP schedule

The ECP has pretty much confirmed what many had been saying: general elections will not be held this year. At least this seems to be the main takeaway from yesterday’s announcement by the ECP regarding the schedule of new delimitations to be carried out as per the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI). The new delimitation of constituencies across the country will be notified in December this year; the final publication will be on December 14. This obviously means that the elections will not take place on time – within 90 days – and will be delayed for sure. That the entire process of delimitations will take almost four months is not surprising. This is exactly what the politicians and analysts across the board had predicted when it was decided that the upcoming general elections will take place as per the new census and not on the basis of the 2017 census. No date for the elections have been given by the ECP as of now. With the ECP’s announcement of the delimitations’ schedule and the delay an inevitability for sure, there is a split view about elections.

Some analysts believe that now that the ECP has given December as the final publication date, there is a high probability that elections will take place in February 2024. This also makes sense, experts say, because ideally these elections should take place before the Senate elections in March 2024 so that the next government has a clear mandate. They believe that the IMF programme’s scope is also such that a new government should renegotiate a new programme with them. Some are also of the opinion that with the interim cabinet, it seems that the caretaker government will not go beyond the Senate elections as it has some names who will not agree to be part of a much longer caretaker setup ala the Bangladesh model.

However, there are some experts who are of the view that once the elections are delayed, there is no guarantee when the elections will take place, if they take place at all. The cynicism and scepticism is understandable given that if these dates are anything to go by, the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will complete a year in January 2024. Some say that this is why the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday filed a petition in the SC seeking its orders for the ECP to announce a date for polls to the national and provincial assemblies as per Article 224(2) of the constitution and also asked the apex court to suspend the CCI’s decision to have elections as per the new census. With the track record of what has taken place in Punjab and KP, there are many who would like a guarantee that the elections take place on time instead of as per the new census. However, it is more than likely that elections will take place as per the new census and there is the risk that, once delayed, elections can be delayed for another year. This has more to do with the rumours of a ‘Bangladesh Model’ that many in the state have been obsessed with for years now – the dream of a longer technocratic caretaker setup. With the ECP schedule out, it seems that there is more reason for elections to take place before March 2024. With Raja Riaz and Rana Sanaullah also saying that elections will take place in February, it would be foolish for anyone to want to prolong the political uncertainty beyond a few months.