BWHL to halt production

KARACHI: Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL), a maker of steel wheels for vehicles, said on Thursday it would suspend production until August 31 due to a slump in orders from its major customers.

The company, which produces and sells wheel rims for trucks, buses, tractors, cars and mini commercial vehicles, announced the decision in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“Due to reduction in production volumes of our major customers/OEMs, the company is facing drop in its sales orders,” the notice said. The company added that it would resume production activities on September 1.