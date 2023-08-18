BWHL to halt production

KARACHI: Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL), a maker of steel wheels for vehicles, said on Thursday it would suspend production until August 31 due to a slump in orders from its major customers.
The company, which produces and sells wheel rims for trucks, buses, tractors, cars and mini commercial vehicles, announced the decision in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
“Due to reduction in production volumes of our major customers/OEMs, the company is facing drop in its sales orders,” the notice said. The company added that it would resume production activities on September 1.
