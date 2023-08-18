Gold prices rise Rs1,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,200/tola on Thursday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs225,000/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold went up by Rs1,029 to stand at Rs192,901.

Gold rates decreased by $5 to close at $1,900/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.