LAHORE: Governments in Pakistan have failed to simplify the regulatory framework and get rid of outdated, redundant, and overly burdensome regulations that might hinder economic growth, efficiency, and innovation.

It is a dilemma that reforms in Pakistan fail to deliver and in many cases are rolled back. Successful reforms world over are formulated and implemented after a strenuous exercise involving all stakeholders. In Pakistan, the authorities make their mind first on what the final reform would be and follow it with a sham consultation process.

Pakistan needs “regulatory guillotine” just as a physical guillotine that is a device designed for a swift and decisive cut. The regulatory guillotine makes the process of cutting unnecessary regulations more efficient and effective.

It involves a thorough assessment of existing regulations across various sectors, identifying those that have become obsolete, contradictory, or overly complex. Once these regulations are identified, they can be repealed, amended, or streamlined to create a more coherent and efficient regulatory environment. Many exercises in the past have failed to simplify the filing of tax returns. Almost 95 percent of the filers, including salaried people need the assistance of accounting professionals to file their tax returns.

The purpose of a regulatory guillotine is to promote a business-friendly environment, attract investment, encourage entrepreneurship, and reduce administrative burdens. By removing unnecessary regulations, governments aim to foster economic growth, increase competitiveness, and enhance the overall ease of doing business.

The term “regulatory guillotine” might not be used universally in all contexts; different countries or jurisdictions might use different terms or approaches to achieve similar goals of regulatory reform and simplification.

Simply put, regulations should be clearly defined with specific objectives for the regulatory reform. The reforms must aim to reduce bureaucratic involvement, improve competitiveness, or enhance consumer protection, having well-defined goals.

The reforms process must involve relevant stakeholders, including businesses, industry associations, consumer groups, and experts, to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the issues and potential impacts. In Pakistan, the main stakeholders, consumers are never part of any consultative process. In many cases even all the subsectors of industrial associations are not consulted, which results in advantage to the sub sector that is part of the consultation process.

Maintaining transparent communication throughout the reform process is essential, but in our country the points agreed during the consultation process are dropped. This erodes trust and understanding among stakeholders.

There is an urgent need to undertake a thorough review of existing regulations and identify those that are redundant, outdated, or conflicting, and prioritise their elimination or revision. Potential risks and benefits associated with each regulatory change also need to be assessed. This includes considering the impacts on various sectors, potential legal challenges, and unintended consequences.

The reform process must be in accordance with the legal framework of the country. Some regulations might be necessary due to international obligations or national laws. Moreover, implementation of the reform should be in phases to manage potential disruptions and allow for adjustments based on early results and feedback.

One of the reasons for failure of the reforms is that the decisions are not based on reliable data and evidence. Accurate data helps quantitative and qualitative identification of unnecessary regulations and the assessment of potential impacts.

Reforms once introduced should be pursued seriously by establishing mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating their outcomes. This helps to understand whether the intended objectives are being achieved and whether any corrective actions are needed.

The capacity building and training of government officials responsible for implementing the reform is a must. This ensures a smoother and more effective process. If necessary, the government should consider legislative changes to support the regulatory reform process. It should also ensure that the institutions responsible for the reform have the necessary authority and resources.