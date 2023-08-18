PSW integrates digital services with four more departments to boost cross-border trade

KARACHI: Pakistan Single Window (PSW), a trade facilitation initiative, said on Thursday it had integrated its digital services with four more government departments, enabling faster and easier processing of cross-border trade documents.

The integration with the Mercantile Marine Department, the Marine Fisheries Department, the Ministry of Narcotics Control, and partially with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan allows these departments to issue certificates, licenses, and permissions to traders electronically, PSW said in a statement.

"The PSW has successfully integrated its digital services with four government departments as part of the initiative’s Phase-II rollout. ... enables these departments to ensure the swift issuance of certificates, licenses, and permissions to cross-border traders electronically, providing a more comprehensive and inclusive platform for trade facilitation."

The integration also enables online payment of provincial cess and other fees related to cross-border trade through the PSW platform.

"PSW has also successfully integrated with the Sindh Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control department for collection of provincial cess and other services related to cross border trade," the statement said.

The statement said integration of the PSW system with MNC and MFD enables the online processing and issuance of import permits and export certificates, resulting in significant time and cost savings, while PSW’s DRAP mechanism accelerates the registration and approval process for entities falling under its purview.

"Similarly, MMD can now electronically issue seaworthiness certificates for importing used ships and boats through the online submission of applications."

PSW’s Chief Executive Officer Syed Aftab Haider said the integration was part of the initiative’s Phase-II rollout and aimed to provide a state-of-the-art digital experience to regulators and traders.

“PSW is working to provide a state-of-the-art digital experience to regulators and cross-border traders in fulfilling cross border trade related compliance requirements, enabling a wider range of entities to benefit from our services while promoting transparency and driving overall economic growth,” he said.

PSW said it had also conducted information and training sessions for stakeholders to help them use the system effectively. It said user adoption of the PSW system was close to 69,000, with coverage in terms of locations, services, agencies, and new modules expanding steadily.

PSW said it was working towards integrating more government agencies, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Board of Investment, as part of its phased rollout strategy and developing a Port Community System.

"PSW’s digitalization services also allow traders to execute financial transactions to relevant departments through online payment options available on the platform," the statement said.

"The Single Window environment contains fully harmonized and user-friendly interfaces available to importers, exporters, and the processing staff of the departments in line with already integrated regulatory departments."