Stocks end higher with earnings poised to ramp up

Stocks ended higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains in oil and gas and refinery shares as investors awaited the next round of big quarterly results this week as earnings season gathers speed.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE 100-share Index rose 0.37 percent, or 179.40 points, to 48,325.84 points. The index touched a high of 48,397.38 points and a low of 47,893.71 points during the session.

“Stocks showed recovery on upbeat financial results in the oil and banking sector and weigh the positive outcome of SIFC to bring in Saudi investment,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp.

He said speculation over the positive outcome of an IMF-approved government circular debt management and U.S. support for economic prosperity played a catalyst role in a bullish close.

However, Mehanti said that mid-session pressure remained on the tight monetary policy outlook amid the rupee depreciation and recent hike in POL prices and power tariffs.

The KSE-30 index, which tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip companies, also increased by 0.37 percent to 17,188.66 points.

Trading volume rose to 226.9 million shares from 194.6 million shares on Wednesday, while trading value increased to Rs10 billion from Rs7.7 billion . Out of 325 companies active in the session, 155 closed higher, 147 lower and 23 unchanged.

Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, said it was a consolidation day in the Pakistan equities market.

The highest increase was recorded in Ismail Ind, which rose by Rs42.50 to Rs642.50 per share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, which increased by Rs38 to Rs800 per share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs91.50 to Rs1,158.50 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, which decreased by Rs53.20 to Rs8,446.80 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the focal point of the day's trading was the 48k level, initially witnessing early trade below it.

"However, gains from stocks like SYS (+3.55 percent), POL (+1.75 percent), PPL (+1.82 percent), and OGDC (+1.26 percent) propelled the index higher, comfortably closing above 48k."

Refinery-related stocks also experienced strong demand in the latter part of the session. ATRL (+6.04 percent), NRL (+4.64 percent), and PRL (+3.34 percent) resumed their upward trajectory, which had been interrupted after the approval of the refinery policy.

On the other hand, ENGRO (-4.31 percent) disappointed investors with a payout that fell well below market expectations.

"As the trading week comes to a close, a Friday finish above the 48k level would present another challenge for the market next week, with the key resistance level of 49k on the horizon," the brokerage report said.

Dewan Motors remained the volume leader with 25.214 million shares which closed lower by 91 paisas to Rs14.23 per share. It was followed by JS Bank Ltd with 14.384 million shares, which closed higher by 2 paisas to Rs5.59 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Refinery, Oil & Gas Dev., Pak Petroleum, WorldCall Telecom, Nishat Chun Pow, Bank Al-Falah, Cnergyico PK and Lalpir Power. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 73.070 million shares from 55.988 million shares.