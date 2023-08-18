Pakistan’s forex reserves rise slightly, rupee under pressure

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $12 million to $8.05 billion in the week ending August 11, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The total reserves of the country rose by $40 million to $13.37 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also went up by $28 million to $5.32 billion.

Analysts said the foreign exchange situation should remain stable as Pakistan has secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and received financial support from friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The SBP expects some commercial borrowings and inflows from bilateral and multilateral sources to boost the reserves further. By the end of this fiscal year, the forex reserves are projected to reach $10–12 billion, unless the current account faces a lot of pressure.

The rupee remained steady against the dollar on Thursday, after losing value sharply in the previous two sessions, but it could become volatile again as the caretaker government implements structural reforms after forming an interim cabinet.

The rupee closed at 294.92 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 294.93. In the open market, the currency gained 1.50 rupees to settle at 301 against the dollar, according to the rates reported by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

"The supply of dollars today was sufficient to meet the needs of the importers and the companies, which is what drives the foreign exchange market," said a currency dealer.

"Investors also anticipated that after the caretaker cabinet had been finalized, a certain degree of political and economic certainty would emerge," the dealer added.

In the current economic landscape, it is evident that the role of the caretaker finance minister holds significance akin to that of the caretaker prime minister, said Chase Securities in a note.

"While the choice for caretaker prime minister caught many by surprise, the prudent decision-making process evident in the appointment of Dr Shamshad Akhtar as the caretaker finance minister is commendable," it said.

"Dr Akhtar's track record showcases her adequacy in handling intricate economic scenarios, demonstrated notably during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis when she served as the SBP Governor, and again in 2018 during her tenure as the caretaker finance minister."

In both instances, her adept negotiations with the IMF and her familiarity with managing multilateral institutions underline her capabilities. This appointment serves to reassure market participants that competent leadership is guiding economic affairs, it noted.

Low export and remittance numbers have also weighed on the Pakistani currency, which is expected to post a $200 million current account deficit for August.

Remittances from Pakistani workers abroad fell by 19.3 percent year-on-year to $2 billion in July, the first month of the current fiscal year. They also declined by 7.3 percent month-on-month.

Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities decreased by 4.62 percent to $124.296 billion in FY2023. The country paid $20.811 billion as external debt servicing in FY2022, compared with $15.10 billion in the previous year.

Last month, the IMF approved a fresh $3 billion bailout for Pakistan’s struggling economy, which had been dangerously close to defaulting on its debt. The IMF and friendly nations provided the country with $4.2 billion in financial support in July. The country received inflows of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from the IMF, and $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates.