PPP says polls should not go beyond Feb 2024

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the delimitation of the constituencies is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the general elections should not go beyond the February 2024.
Reforms are possible only with the continuation of the democratic system, and the completion of the electoral college comprising the National, provincial assemblies and the Senate is must for the election of a new president, he said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bokhari said the country was salvaged from the brink of default due to the collective performance of the coalition government.
He said the parliamentary democratic system of government is guaranteed by the implementation of the Constitution.The PPP leader said free and transparent elections are the constitutional responsibility of the ECP.
