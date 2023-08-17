Aleem slams rise in POL prices

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has criticized increase in petrol prices and rail fares and said every citizen is worried.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the right to live was being taken away from the poor and if people did not get immediate relief, it would become difficult for them to breathe. He said the previous incompetent governments only filled their pockets and nothing was done because if they had thought of people, the situation would have been different today. Due to increase in prices of petroleum products, the prices of household items will also increase.