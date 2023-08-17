ECP indecisive on polls date, delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday could not reach decision on the general elections date and a timeline for carrying out delimitation of the constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial legislatures.

According to a senior ECP official, the deliberations would continue Thursday (today) as well to take two key decisions, having both constitutional and legal intricacies and implications.

“Being a constitutional body, the Commission has to move forward very carefully, irrespective of what are the speculations and views on any particular matter. Both matters i.e. carrying out delimitations and nationwide exercise are crucially important. All legal, constitutional aspects are being deliberated upon,” he explained.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statics had shared all the digital census results with the electoral body a day earlier (Tuesday) and speculations were rife that in its keenly-awaited meeting on Wednesday, the Commission would come up with a date on general elections and the timeline to delimit constituencies afresh.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) had approved 2023 digital census results on August 5, followed by an official notification of the results two days later, signifying the possibility of delay in the general elections by five-six months at least.

Article 224 of the Constitution says, “When the National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly is dissolved, a general election to the Assembly shall be held within a period of ninety days after the dissolution…”.

The National Assembly was dissolved on August 10 and afterwards, two provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan were also dissolved. Likewise, following every census, constituencies of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies have to be delimited, and this exercise requires four months at least.

While the Senate passed a resolution, urging for holding of the general elections within 90 days, some ministers of then PDM government hinted at the possibility of delay in the holding of elections.