Governor seeks Turkish investment in Pakistan

LAHORE: Consul General of Turkiye, Emir Ozbay, paid a farewell call on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Wednesday here at Governor’s House.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of trade were discussed. Punjab governor appreciated the role of outgoing Consul General of Turkiye in strengthening the relations between Pakistan and Turkiye during his stay.

The governor expressed his best wishes for the diplomat. Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan and Turkiye have historical and fraternal relations. He said that there are numerous investment opportunities in Pakistan under the new investment policy. He said that the investors of Turkiye can invest in different sectors by taking advantage of these opportunities. He said that at present a large number of Pakistani students are pursuing higher studies in Turkiye. Pakistan wants to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of education and trade with Turkiye, governor said, adding Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that a state-of-the-art Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh is an apt example of friendship between the two brotherly countries.

Turkish Consul General said that the government of Pakistan and the people generously helped the earthquake victims in Turkey. He said that visa acquisition facilities for

Pakistanis are being improved.