Road blocked to protest man’s death in ‘police custody’

PESHAWAR: Villagers blocked the road in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday to protest the death of a fellow villager due to alleged police torture at lock-up of the Michni Gate Police Station.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Michni Gate Police Station was suspended and a case was lodged against him after an accused Noor Nabi from Muhammadzai died during custody. A number of protestors, including women, who had gathered outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building, alleged that Noor Nabi died in due to torture.

A video went viral on social media in which torture signs could be seen on his body. Accusing the police officials of torturing the accused, the protestors demanded action against them, claiming the deceased was innocent and had no criminal background.

Police officials said the accused was arrested in connection with the murder of one Muhammad Haroon from Landi Sarak locality on the Charsadda Road in Peshawar. They said the accused fell ill during the custody and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Swinging into action, Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar suspended SHO Rafiq Khan and ordered an inquiry to establish the facts. Later the protestors reopened the road to traffic. A case was also registered against the SHO.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Zafar Ahmad suspended two constables of the Khazana Police Station on the charges of taking bribes from locals. The cops were suspended and an inquiry was ordered against them when a video went viral on the social media.