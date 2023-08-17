Network launched to strengthen girls leadership

PESHAWAR: A civil society organisation on Wednesday launched a network to strengthen young women leadership to champion girls education issues in KP.

Blue Veins in collaboration with Pakistan Education Champion Network launched the “Rise & Shine Girls Education Leadership Network” in the province. The network is expected to enable girls’ voices to better raise concerns related to education at the relevant forums and raise voices for strengthening a movement on girls’ access to quality education in KP.

Training was provided to the young members of the network to equip them with essential interpersonal skills, public speaking and communication tools, ensuring that their voices on pivotal issues related to the girls’ education resonate through the society.

Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager, Blue Veins and Co-Convener of Pakistan Education, said: “Girls’ leadership is the cornerstone of progress. Empowering girls and young women to take the leadership roles is not only crucial to their individual growth but also plays a decisive role in the community and societal advancement. When girls lead, they pave the way for policies and decisions that are more inclusive and equitable.”

Sana Ahmad, Coordinator for the Child Rights Movement KP, said: “Leadership, at its core, is about guiding, influencing, and inspiring others. When we discuss girls’ leadership specifically, we are touching on a transformative power that carries profound implications for society at large. This is why girls’ leadership is essential.”

Maham Nafees, a young participant of the training, said: “The training made me realize that we, as girls, have the strength and the capability to improve our status in the society. By standing up for our rights and focusing on our education, we can become the leaders of tomorrow.