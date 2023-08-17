Operation against illegal occupation of state land ordered

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Wednesday ordered all the deputy commissioners to launch operations against encroachments and illegal occupation of state land in the province.

Presiding over a video link meeting of the deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary directed that indiscriminate action should be taken against encroachments and illegal occupation of state lands in all districts.

He said that for the convenience of the people, hardworking and dutiful staff should be posted in the registration branch of DC office. The chief secretary said that ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ is a revolutionary programme to provide facilities to the rural population on the pattern of cities. He said that the deputy commissioners should monitor the implementation of this programme themselves.

Local Government Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed gave a briefing at the meeting. He said that under the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay’ programme, cleanliness, easy issuance of birth, death and other certificates would be ensured in every village.

He said that management committees would be established under the supervision of assistant commissioners for the implementation of the programme. He said that PITB would provide training to the staff of the local government department.