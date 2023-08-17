Workshop reviews findings of food security project

PESHAWAR: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Wednesday conducted a workshop to review the findings of a project aimed at supporting 150,000 rural households over a period of four years.

According to a handout, the workshop titled “Baseline Validation Workshop” was held to validate the findings for the USAID-funded project “Livelihood and Food Security Improvement Activity” (LFSA).

The workshop was part of the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (MEAL) framework of FAO and provided practical opportunities for project teams to review, discuss and validate findings with key stakeholders of the important studies and use the evidence created for setting benchmarks, adaptation and continuous improvement.

Under the project, the FAO would support 150,000 rural households including those consisting of women farmers, over a period of four years in collaboration with the KP government and other relevant stakeholders.

The project aims to impact and improve livelihoods and food security for the targeted households through agriculture-led growth in KP and flood-affected areas of Pakistan. The aim is to restore “cropping systems” and encourage the adoption of technological advancements for enhanced productivity and better livelihoods.

This will be achieved through strengthened and modernised agriculture and livestock sectors, creating assets, and diversifying livelihood options. KP Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Javed Marwat was the chief guest at the workshop.

Director Generals (DGs) and high-level government officials from the line departments of agriculture research, extension, livestock and dairy development, and on-farm water management attended the event. Representatives and staff from USAID Pakistan, UNWOMEN, FAO, and farmers’ representatives from Khyber and Mohmand districts were also part of the event.