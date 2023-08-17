Surge in petroleum product prices condemned

LAHORE: Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has strongly condemned the successive surge in petroleum product prices orchestrated by the interim government.

PMML General Secretary Azam Ch expressed grave concern over the escalating cost of living, stating that these incessant price hikes are pushing the common man further into the depths of poverty.

With the rising costs of petroleum products casting a dark shadow over the nation, Azam Ch warned of the dire consequences of these actions on the accessibility of essential commodities.“The current trajectory threatens to render basic necessities out of reach for the average citizen due to the ripple effect on market prices across all sectors,” he asserted.

Drawing a stark line in the sand, Azam Ch called upon the citizens of Pakistan to make a pivotal choice - whether to acquiesce to the unfolding circumstances or to rise up and defend their right to a dignified existence. “The onus rests on the general public to decide whether they will permit these conditions to engulf them or if they will take a stand, raise their voices, and demand a more equitable course,” he declared.The PMML urged unity and collective action in these critical times. “This is a moment that calls for solidarity and strength, where the people’s collective voice can reshape the path ahead,” Azam maintained.