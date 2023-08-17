Steps being taken to promote research, development: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Commerce and Industry SM Tanveer has said that the role of scientists in the country’s development is very important; therefore, scientists should be encouraged in all aspects in their research projects.

He expressed these views while visiting Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB). PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, CEMB Director Prof Dr Moaz-ur-Rehman and faculty members were present on this occasion.

In his address, SM Tanveer said that the caretaker government was taking all possible steps to promote research and development. During his visit to CEMB laboratories, he appreciated the achievements of PU scientists in the field of agriculture and health. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the scientists of Punjab University CEMB were fully capable of solving the country’s problems, but many projects need encouragement and funding.

On this occasion, Dr Moaz-ur-Rehman gave a briefing on various research projects in the fields of agriculture and health. He said that CEMB had played an active role in solving the various challenges faced by the country in the field of agriculture and health.