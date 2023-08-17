Land dispute between 2 varsities: Governor wants committee to resolve issue in 7 days

PESHAWAR: Governor Ghulam Ali has directed the officials to convene a meeting of the relevant committee in seven days to resolve the land dispute between the Agriculture University Peshawar and the University of Engineering and Technology Mardan.

The government had allocated 25 acres of the 50 acres of the land of the Agriculture University in Mardan a few years back to the University of Engineering and Technology Mardan, which had led to a dispute between the two seats of learning.

A meeting over the issue was held at the Governor’s House on Tuesday.The governor presided over the meeting as he is the chancellor of public sector universities as well by virtue of his office.

Vice-Chancellor of the Agriculture University, Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, UET Mardan Vice-chancellor Dr Imran Khan and other officials of the Higher Education Department (HED) and the Governor’s Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail matters pertaining to the land dispute.The heads of both the universities were directed to prepare a complete sketch of the land required to them so that it could be determined as which piece of land was suitable for institutions concerned.

The chancellor directed HED to expedite the dispute resolution process and convene a meeting within a week to resolve the issue. The UET Mardan vice-chancellor had come to the meeting with a cheque for payment of the price of the entire 50-acres of land.However, the chancellor directed all the stakeholders to resolve the issue with a consensus and without further delay.