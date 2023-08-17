Bodies formed to prevent anti-polio drives’ boycott

WANA: A meeting here on Wednesday established committees at tehsil level in Lower South Waziristan to address the issue of anti-polio campaigns’ boycott by engaging tribal elders.

The meeting of the tehsil alliance committees for Birmil and Shakai tehsils was held in Wana with Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmir Khan in the chair.

Government officials, representatives of the local government and tribal elders attended the meeting. The objective of the meeting was to establish committees at tehsil level under the supervision of the administration to resolve the issue of the anti-polio campaigns’ boycott through the engagement of the tribal elders. District Health Officer Dr Inayat Ur Rehman highlighted the importance of essential immunisation and polio vaccination for every child. He requested the tribal elders to support the field teams to ensure that every child was vaccinated in the upcoming anti-polio campaign commencing from August 28, 2023. The committees will work under the supervision of the local administration to engage the tribal elders to resolve, if any, a boycott of the immunisation.