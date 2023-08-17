Prizes awarded to cops for Muharram duties

NOWSHERA: A ceremony was held at the police lines to distribute prizes to police personnel who displayed exceptional dedication while performing during the days of Muharramul Haraam.

District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood presented certificates of appreciation and cash rewards to the recipients. SP Investigation Kamal Hussain Turi and other officers were also present on the occasion.During the event, the district police officer highlighted the significance of the Muharram duties, lauding the exemplary performance of Nowshera police officers.