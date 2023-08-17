Health workers urged to serve ailing people with dedication

BISHAM: District Health Officer of Shangla, Dr Shaukat Saleem, Wednesday emphasised that health workers should serve ailing people with dedication.

“Patients and their families regard medical professionals as messiahs, and it is imperative that we meet their expectations,” he said while addressing a function concerning the retirement of Chief Pharmacy Technician Rozi Mand Khan at the District Headquarters Hospital, Alpuri.

He said that during his 38 years of service in the healthcare sector, Rozi Mand Khan stood out as a figure of moral integrity, diligence, and endearment to all.

Dr Shaukat Saleem further recalled his observations of Rozi Mand and his colleagues during his tenure at TB Department in Shangla back in 2010.

He noticed Rozi Mand Khan’s commitment to the treatment of TB patients from the very outset, playing an impactful role. Dr Shaukat Saleem Khan conveyed his good wishes and prayers for Rozi Mand Khan’s future.

The ceremony witnessed a large turnout of doctors, paramedics, and other hospital staff. At the end, tributes were extended to Rozi Mand Khan by Dr Shaukat Salim, MS Dr Muhammad Ibrahim, DMS Muhammad Sajjad, Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Paramedics Union general secretary Irfan Azad, hospital staff, friends, and relatives. Gifts and garlands were presented as a token of appreciation.