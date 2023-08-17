PTI’s ex-lawmakers booked

KHAR: The police in Bajaur registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s former Member National Assembly Guldad Khan and former Member Provincial Assembly Engineer Ajmal Khan for staging a rally in violation of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
It was learnt that the two PTI former lawmakers had organized a rally in connection with the independence day celebrations in Bajaur tribal district, however, the police booked them for defying Section 144.
