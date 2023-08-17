SCCI wants hike in fuel prices reversed

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday rejected the increase in the prices of petroleum products and called for reversing the decision.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, SCCI Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi said the raise was massive and it would prove detrimental to the country’s economy. He feared a new wave of inflation after the increase in petroleum products. The SCCI chief said the cost of industrial production would go up as well which would directly affect inflation-stricken people. He said the business community had pinned high hopes on the incumbent caretaker government. “We expect the interim government will take measures to put the ailing national economy on the right track,” he added.

The SCCI head said the economy, businesses and industries have confronted a severe crisis owing to economic policies of the past governments which he termed flawed.Many industries had been shut down owing to rising power and gas tariffs which had triggered unemployment in the province, he added.

The SCCI president urged the caretaker government to adopt business-friendly policies and provide a special relief and incentive to the business community under a comprehensive plan.

He was said the prices of petroleum products had been reduced in neighbouring countries but these kept on increasing in Pakistan, which, he said, was completely incomprehensible and unacceptable. Ijaz Afridi suggested to the caretaker prime minister to consult business chambers and relevant stakeholders for economic and industrial growth. He said a special incentive package should be unveiled to revive business and industries in terrorism-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.