Girl killed for honour in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Drop scene of murder of 18 years old girl in the name of honor as father turned out to be the mastermind and killer of Hayat Bhochra area in Dera Ismail Khan.

The police said that one Nasreen Bibi, wife of Ranjhu and resident of Bhochra area had registered a report that they were asleep at night when they heard shouts. She said that they got up in panic and saw that one Shahjehan along with three other persons was dragging her 18 years old daughter Misbah Bibi out of home.

The complainant said that her husband Ranjhu chased the accused, who opened fire on him and her daughter. As a result, her daughter sustained serious injuries and later died.The woman nominated Shahjehan, who is their relative and neighbour as well, for the murder of her daughter. However, the father of the slain girl turned out to be the killer of his daughter when the police thoroughly investigated the case.