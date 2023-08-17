Agreement signed for digital payments

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BOK), Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Kuickpay signed an agreement for digital payments to revolutionize the way transactions are conducted in the academic and financial sectors. The collaboration between BOK and KMU has led to the swift digitalization of the entire cash collections and admissions process for KMU, with the transformative power of Kuickpay technology.

A ceremony was held at KMU’s Peshawar campus. Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Managing Director, Bank of Khyber and Sher Muhammad, Group Head Conventional Banking BOK, along with senior management of the bank, were present on the occasion.

The event witnessed the signing of a tripartite agreement for digital payments, a testament to the shared vision of BOK, KMU, and Kuickpay to revolutionize the way transactions are conducted in the academic and financial sectors.

Dr Ziaul Haq said, “This strategic partnership represents a significant leap in enhancing the student experience and streamlining university operations. We are delighted to collaborate with Bank of Khyber and Kuickpay to usher in a new era of convenience and efficiency.”

Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz remarked, “This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. The successful digitalization of KMU’s admissions and payments processes epitomizes the potential of collaboration between the technology and banking sectors.

This landmark collaboration holds immense promise for both students and the broader community. Over 50,000 students will experience the seamless benefits of this digitalized system as they register for various medical colleges within KMU from August 16, 2023, to August 31, 2023.