Police to take action against non-registered and smuggled vehicles

Islamabad:Islamabad Police have intensified efforts to clamp down on non-registered and smuggled vehicles operating within the city.

In line with the directives of Islamabad Police Officer Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, this campaign has been intensified to ensure road safety and proper vehicle documentation. The citizens have been strongly urged to adhere to travel regulations by possessing valid car papers and prominently displaying number plates sanctioned by the Excise and Taxation Department.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad reiterated that strict compliance with this mandate is paramount, and those found violating it will be subjected to appropriate consequences. Underlining the importance of these measures, the CTO emphasised, "Our unwavering commitment to enforcing traffic rules and establishing an effective traffic management system remains steadfast.