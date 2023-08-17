FIA, Interpol arrest 4 criminals from UAE

Islamabad:The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Pakistan has hunted down four people involved in atrocious offences in different cities of the country and escaped away after committing crimes to abroad to avoid their arrest, FIA said.

The FIA, upon receiving complaints from the police and other law enforcement agencies with the criminal records of the suspects wanted to the law enforcing agencies, sent their complaints to the Interpol to serve notices to the countries where they were hiding for the gangsters, the FIA said and added that the after the issuance of the Red Notices, the law enforcing agencies of the relevant countries, searched the wanted criminals and informed the FIA about their locations.

Four accused identified as Arbab Khalil (Islamabad), Ali Raza (Faisalabad), Munir Hussain ((Jehlum) and Mohammad Khan (Dera Ghazi Khan), were wanted to Islamabad and the Punjab police and have been shifted to Pakistan from Abu Dhabi and handed over to the Pakistani authorities, the FIA said.

The process of transferring the criminals from Abu Dhabi to Pakistan was materialise because of close liaison between the Interpol of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi. The FIA has handed over the criminals to the concerned authorities of Islamabad and the Punjab for produced them before the court of law and further investigations.