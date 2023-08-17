JI announces to move court against hike in Wasa bills

Rawalpindi: Jamaat e Islami (JI) Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced to challenge the increase in bills of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in court.

"We have decided to move the court against the increase in Wasa bills by 300 to 1500 per cent," JI local leaders Syed Arshad Farooq and Imran Shafiq advocate said this while addressing a press conference along with representatives of the traders community. Trader leaders Asghar Chaudhry, Malik Arshad, and others were also present on the occasion.

They warned Wasa to withdraw an increase in water and sewerage charges within a week. Imran Shafiq said they are giving one week time to Wasa before resorting to protest. Asghar Chaudhry said shops raised in less than one Marla area are receiving bills increased from Rs1,800 to Rs13,000 per month. Arshad Farooq said he has also talked to caretaker Punjab Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir to talk to concerned authorities for repeal of the hike in Wasa bills. He also asked consumers not to pay Wasa bills for the time being as Wasa would take back its decision. He said the strength of Wasa employees and officers has increased from 65 to 1400 in the last 25 years.