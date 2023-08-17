Another case of torture on housemaid surfaces in Islamabad

Islamabad:Another incident of torture on a teenage housemaid has surfaced in the federal capital, and police have taken up the case on a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim.

Islamabad Police has lodged another FIR (first information report) against a housewife on the accusations of torture on a housemaid in Sector G-15 falling in the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station Wednesday.

The police registered FIR under sections 342/506 and 328 PPC but didn’t arrest the accused lady or any other suspect involved in the torture case and the police allowed the poor family to go to their ancestral village along with the minor victim. The police sources have no information, on whether her medical examination was conducted or she was asked to leave Islamabad without fulfilling legal requirements.

Khalida Bibi hailing from Chaniot, lodged a complaint with the Tarnol Police Station saying that her 13-year-old daughter Andleeb Fatima was working as a domestic servant in a house in Sector G-15 since July 2023 but the house lady didn’t allow her daughter to contact her family on phone. She said that on 16th August, when she reached G-15 to see her daughter who was not in contact with the family since she joined the house lady as a domestic servant. “My daughter Andleeb started crying upon watching me and asked of me to take her home. Upon asking the reasons behind her crying, she disclosed that the house lady daily tortured her ruthlessly without any guilt and locked her in a room,” Khalida, mother of the victim, told the police. The complainant, quoting her daughter, told the police that the house lady used to burn her body with searing iron spoons and used to keep her under confinement without providing her food. She alleged that it had become a matter of routine to beat her inhumanly. The police have taken up the case and initiated the investigation.