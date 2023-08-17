Three officials suspended

LAHORE:Three Excise & Taxation Officers (ETOs) were suspended for being absent from duty on Wednesday. According to the Excise Department spokesperson, a general hold-up was conducted against delinquent vehicles every Wednesday during which the ETO DHA Mazhar Husain, ETO Johar Town Rana Khushnood and ETO Sheikhupura Moin Shah were found absent. They were suspended after the approval of Secretary Excise. DG Excise reprimanded ETO Mandi Bahauddin over poor performance while praised ETO Sialkot for better performance.