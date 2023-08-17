PMA condemns doctor’s murder

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore PMA strongly condemned abduction and killing of Dr Umar Rafiq allegedly by four policemen in Jhang and demanded immediate justice.

The PMA Lahore Executive Committee meeting chaired by President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami demanded that a case be registered against the accused under the counter-terrorism.

Lahore chapter General Secretary Prof Shahid Malik, President-elect PMA Center Dr Izhar, Lahore chapter Vice President Dr Iram Shahzadi, Finance Secretary Dr Wajid Ali, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) representative Dr Tariq Mehmood Mian and others attended the meeting.

The PMA demanded Shaheed package, job to the martyr's widow, maintenance of an orphan child and provision of a senior lawyer to pursue the case. The culprits should be brought to the justice. With the support of PMA Jhang, we announce that if these measures are not implemented within 10 days, the doctors’ community reserves the right to protest against the injustice.

The PMA expressed concern over the growing quackery and announced that PMA's anti-quackery committee will prepare a report soon. It expressed serious concern over administrative and financial issues in teaching hospitals.

The PMA expressed concern over suspensions of senior doctors of hospitals by the caretaker government, adding that the government should focus on upgrading the system of hospitals instead of suspending doctors. It expressed serious concern over government's decision to open social security hospitals for the general public.