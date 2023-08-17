DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was promoted to grade 20 on Wednesday. Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has congratulated him on his promotion.
In this regard, a cake-cutting ceremony was organised at the National Hockey Stadium in which Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs presented a bouquet to Dr Asif.
Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed were also present on this occasion.
Expressing his best wishes, Wahab said that Dr Asif will continue to perform his duties in the best possible manner after being elevated to grade 20.
