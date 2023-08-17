MoU signed on setting up theme park

The Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur Corridor is taking a significant stride forward by formalising an agreement with a private group. This collaboration was aimed at the setting up of a cutting-edge Cultural Theme Park.

The park transcends traditional entertainment and leisure offerings. Beyond housing joy land attractions, rides for families and children, food streets, restaurants, and heritage shops, the park will boost up an array of enticing features. These include a Water Park, Mini Zoo, Heritage Club, Regional Sports Centre, Heritage Village, Cottages & Resorts, and even a circus. The park's ambitions extended to cater to a global visitors. During the official signing of the agreement, both Abubakar Aftab Qureshi (CEO PMU) and Muhammad Iqbal Sidhu, the visionary behind Homeland Group, radiated enthusiasm. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the realms of culture, and tourism.