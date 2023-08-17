64 miscreants held on I-Day

LAHORE:Lahore Police during a crackdown against miscreants on the eve of Independence Day arrested 64 individuals between August 13 and 14 and registered 62 cases of aerial firing and six cases of fireworks violations.
Similarly, 388 accused were apprehended in 367 cases of one wheeling and 22 individuals were arrested in six cases of rowdyism. In a statement, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana revealed that the arrest of accused involved in aerial firing led to the recovery of two Kalashnikovs, one gun, one 7MM rifle, 45 pistols, 30 pistol magazines, two 9MM pistols and 158 bullets. He further revealed that 22 cases of aerial firing were registered in City Division, 12 in Cantt Division, eight in Civil Lines, seven in Saddar Division, nine in Iqbal Town Division and four in Model Town Division.
