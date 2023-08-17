PFA stops working of filtration plant

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the working of a water filtration plant over an excessive quantity of arsenic in water.
PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took action against Crystal Water Filtration Plant on Sui Gas Road, Shahdara, due to quality parameters and failing to present the record of filter change to the raiding team on the spot. He said that high levels of arsenic in water can be extremely harmful to human health because microbiologically contaminated drinking water causes diseases such as hepatitis, diarrhoea, dysentery and cholera. Raja Jahangir said that strict legal action would be taken against elements involved in food adulteration.
