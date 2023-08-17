Labour Dept to address gender related issues

LAHORE:In a meeting held here as part of the International Trade Union Confederation-Asia Pacific/Pakistan Workers Federation (ITUC-AP/PWF) campaign on the ratification of ILO Convention C190, the PWF leaders, including Nasim Iqbal, Saad Ch and Dure Shahwar, had a discussion with the labour secretary leading to outcomes that underscored their commitment to gender equality and inclusivity.
The meeting resulted in the outstanding achievements, including establishment of provincial-level gender mainstreaming committee. The collaborative efforts of PWF’s leadership and the labour secretary led to the formation of a pioneering provincial-level committee dedicated to gender mainstreaming.
A focal person was nominated within the Labour Department to address gender-related concerns.On PWF request, the labour secretary undertook the task of reviewing and reinforcing gender perspective indicators used in the inspections conducted by labour officers.
