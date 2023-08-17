‘Political instability affects both economy, people’

LAHORE:Economic slavery even after 76 years of creation of Pakistan is no less than a national tragedy. Restoring trust in each other is essential as time and situation dictates. Political instability affects both the economy and the people.

These views were expressed by the discussants in Jang Economic Session on ‘76 years of Independence - When public will get economic independence’? The panelists were Dr Farah Naz Naqvi, Baber Murtaza Khan, Malik Amir Salam, Rana Ehtesham Rabbani, and Mudassar Raza while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Dr Farah Naz Naqvi said that happy environment is required for economic freedom while happy environment of the society is possible with justice and righteousness in the country, and strong institutions. A balanced judiciary, strong independent institutions, rule of law, and justice in the society are needed for the development. There is need to create awareness among people. This will create a stable environment in the society. Economic activities in the country will accelerate, people will get employment and prosperity will come to the country.

Baber Murtaza Khan said the rule of law is equal for all in the developed countries but unfortunately Pakistan is separated from the world on it. No system exists here. In 76 years, no prime minister has been able to complete his five-year term. Political spirit and will to work is needed to solve the economic problems. Institutions intervention will not solve problems. Rule of law, long-term policy, banning imports for 10 years, reducing rulers’ expenses, end all free facilities and protocols to bring the country towards development. The country needs national consciousness and a strong democratic government.

Malik Amir Salam said that Pakistanis need to be a nation fist. Unfortunately, institutions are not independent while independent institutions needed for the economic development of the country. The system is weak here and individuals are strong. These powerful united to protect their interests. There should be harmony among the institutions. Pakistan economy falls under ambit of finance ministry. The governments do consultations with industry and commerce but ignore their suggestions. Dignity of democratic institutions need to be restored and make reforms for leadership.

Rana Ehtesham Rabbani said economic freedom is attached to democratic freedom. The economic freedom is not possible without democratic freedom. Corruption and wrongdoing become a part of life and people don’t consider it bad now. A crisis of confidence has emerged and people don’t trust in each other and no trust in economic policies. Foreign investors are also victims of distrust. In prevailing conditions, economic freedom is impossible. People mentality is not growing due to repeated derailing of the democratic system. An independent democratic system will bring economic independence.

Mudassar Raza said Pakistan was facing political instability. In 76 years, trade balance remained negative so economic development could not be possible. Loans are not bad if invested in development projects. Pakistan is indebted with heavy loans and these loans money is being spent for purchase of vehicles for ruling elites instead of investing in development projects and industrialisation. Economic development can be achieved with proper use of debt which leads to economic independence. No work has been done on mineral developments since inception of Pakistan while the story of mineral rich country is being sold for the last 76 years. Economic freedom can only be achieved by earning dollars which is possible by increasing exports and decreasing imports, increase foreign direct investment and exporting skilled manpower for sending maximum remittances back to Pakistan.