Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that weak moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper parts while a westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in plain areas; however, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 37.2°C and minimum was 27°C.
