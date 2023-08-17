Steps for boosting meat exports

Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department has prepared a vision for strengthening meat exports from the province.
The main thrust areas in this connection include revitalising efforts to position meat as a significant export commodity, enhancing Pakistan's market presence and expanding its share in the global meat market, and facilitating farmers' access to international markets by fostering entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth, said Minister Livestock Ibrahim Murad here Wednesday.
He said that the department aimed efforts for rejuvenating the meat industry, recognising its potential as a crucial export sector. He said focus is being given to implement targeted strategies to elevate meat as a substantial export commodity, bolstering its competitiveness on the global stage.
The minister emphasised the need to enhance Pakistan's position in the international meat market. By utilising comprehensive market analysis and building strategic partnerships, he endeavours to increase the country's market share, ensuring a more prominent role in the global meat industry.
LAHORE:Three Excise & Taxation Officers were suspended for being absent from duty on Wednesday. According to the...
LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore PMA strongly condemned abduction and killing of Dr Umar Rafiq...
DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was promoted to grade 20 on Wednesday. Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab...
LAHORE:The Finance and Planning Committee of GC University Lahore in its 34th meeting recommended a record budget of...
The children of Nankana Sahib Police office staff on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. During the...
The Project Management Unit Kartarpur Corridor is taking a significant stride forward by formalising an agreement...